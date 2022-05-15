How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Austin Gomber, who gets the start for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Rockies have a league-high .261 batting average.

The Rockies score the eighth-most runs in baseball (153 total, 4.6 per game).

The Rockies' .325 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .223 team batting average.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 110 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .286 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies with nine home runs and runs batted in, driving in 24.

Of all hitters in baseball, Cron ranks fifth in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .283 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Joe ranks 60th in homers and 139th in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .217 with six doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .313.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 15 while batting .316, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Benintendi's home run total ranks 144th and his RBI tally ranks 69th.

Dozier has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .330. He's slugging .476 on the year.

Overall, Dozier ranks 97th in home runs and 201st in RBI this season.

Salvador Perez is slugging .419 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 14 RBI.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .236 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 5/10/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals L 14-10 Home 5/14/2022 Royals W 10-4 Home 5/15/2022 Royals - Home 5/16/2022 Giants - Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home 5/20/2022 Mets - Home 5/21/2022 Mets - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Away 5/11/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 5/12/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/13/2022 Rockies W 14-10 Away 5/14/2022 Rockies L 10-4 Away 5/15/2022 Rockies - Away 5/16/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/18/2022 White Sox - Home 5/19/2022 White Sox - Home

