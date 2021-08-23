How to Watch Royals at Astros

Fresh off a sweep of the Cubs, the Royals will look to continue their hot streak against the Astros.

The Royals arrive in Houston for the first game of their series against the Astros on a high after a sweep of the Cubs over the weekend.

The Astros hold a 3.5 game lead on the Oakland Athletics in the AL West, but to maintain their cushion, they will need to end Kansas City's recent hot streak.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 23, 2021

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs in the Royals' 9-1 win Sunday at Chicago, their sixth in seven games.

Houston will have the advantage on the mound Monday, which will pit Astros starter Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.43 ERA) against Royals starter Daniel Lynch (3-3, 5.12 ERA).

