How to Watch Royals at Astros

How to Watch Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Royals arrive in Houston for the first game of their series against the Astros on a high after a sweep of the Cubs over the weekend.
The Astros hold a 3.5 game lead on the Oakland Athletics in the AL West, but to maintain their cushion, they will need to end Kansas City's recent hot streak.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 23, 2021
Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs in the Royals' 9-1 win Sunday at Chicago, their sixth in seven games.
Houston will have the advantage on the mound Monday, which will pit Astros starter Zack Greinke (11-3, 3.43 ERA) against Royals starter Daniel Lynch (3-3, 5.12 ERA).
