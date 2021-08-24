How to Watch Royals at Astros

Following a crushing loss to the Royals on Monday, the Astros will look to rebound against Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Coming into their current series with the Kansas City Royals, the Houston Astros were favored to win the series with ease. On paper, the 73-52 Astros looked much better than the 56-68 Royals. Unfortunately for Houston, that is why the games must be played, as the Royals took a 7-1 win in the first game of the series.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:10pm ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live Stream: You can stream the Royals at Astros game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now, the Astros will look to bounce back with a much-needed win on Tuesday evening.

Heading into tonight's game, the Astros are just 3.5 games ahead of the Oakland Athletics in the American League West race. Dropping games that should be wins is not affordable. For the Royals, they are completely out of the postseason race, but they are obviously embracing the spoiler role in this series.

In game one of the series, the Royals were led by second baseman Whit Merrifield, who drove in three runs in the contest. Emmanuel Rivera also drove in two runs for Kansas City. The only run for the Astros came on an RBI double from Yuli Gurriel.

With game two coming up, the Astros will turn to Luis Garcia (9-6 record, 3.39 ERA) as they look for revenge. The Royals will place Brady Singer (3-8 record, 5.23 ERA) on the mound as their starter.

Make sure to tune in as the Royals look to spoil another game for the Astros. Houston needs a win to keep pace in the AL West.

Regional restrictions may apply.