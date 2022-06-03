How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are ready for a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 25th in the league with a .229 batting average.
- The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (206 total).
- The Astros' .306 on-base percentage ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 182 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has put up a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 31 runs.
- Alvarez's home runs place him third in baseball, and he is 17th in RBI.
- Bregman is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Bregman ranks 61st in home runs and 31st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Kyle Tucker has six doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .239.
- Jose Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks while batting .279.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .337 batting average.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Benintendi's home run total is 229th and his RBI tally ranks 103rd.
- Whit Merrifield leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 24 while batting .207 with three homers.
- Merrifield is 175th in homers and 67th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Hunter Dozier has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.346/.458.
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs (six) and runs batted in (24) this season while batting .227.
Astros and Royals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
L 6-0
Away
5/29/2022
Mariners
W 2-1
Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/7/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Twins
W 7-3
Away
5/29/2022
Twins
L 7-3
Away
5/30/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Away
5/31/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Away
6/1/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
6/3/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/4/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/5/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
