How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are ready for a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 25th in the league with a .229 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (206 total).
  • The Astros' .306 on-base percentage ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
  • The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 182 (3.7 per game).
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has put up a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 31 runs.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him third in baseball, and he is 17th in RBI.
  • Bregman is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 61st in home runs and 31st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Kyle Tucker has six doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while hitting .239.
  • Jose Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks while batting .279.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .337 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Benintendi's home run total is 229th and his RBI tally ranks 103rd.
  • Whit Merrifield leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 24 while batting .207 with three homers.
  • Merrifield is 175th in homers and 67th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Hunter Dozier has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.346/.458.
  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs (six) and runs batted in (24) this season while batting .227.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

L 6-0

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Twins

W 7-3

Away

5/29/2022

Twins

L 7-3

Away

5/30/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Away

5/31/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Away

6/1/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/3/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/4/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/5/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
