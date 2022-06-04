How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Whit Merrifield will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (216 total).

The Astros are 18th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 185 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (15), runs batted in (33) and has posted a team-high batting average of .281.

Including all hitters in the majors, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and 16th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .221.

Including all major league batters, Bregman ranks 64th in homers and 32nd in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .238.

Jose Altuve is hitting .273 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .335 batting average.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Benintendi's home run total ranks 234th and his RBI tally is 111th.

Merrifield has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .251. He's slugging .311 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Merrifield is 181st in home runs and 71st in RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the club in homers (seven) and runs batted in (27) this season.

Hunter Dozier is batting .273 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Away 5/30/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 5/31/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Twins L 7-3 Away 5/30/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Away 5/31/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Away 6/1/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/3/2022 Astros L 10-3 Home 6/4/2022 Astros - Home 6/5/2022 Astros - Home 6/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/9/2022 Orioles - Home

