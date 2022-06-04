How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Whit Merrifield will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (216 total).
  • The Astros are 18th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 185 (3.7 per game).
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (15), runs batted in (33) and has posted a team-high batting average of .281.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and 16th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .221.
  • Including all major league batters, Bregman ranks 64th in homers and 32nd in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .238.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .273 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .335 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Benintendi's home run total ranks 234th and his RBI tally is 111th.
  • Merrifield has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .251. He's slugging .311 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Merrifield is 181st in home runs and 71st in RBI.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads the club in homers (seven) and runs batted in (27) this season.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .273 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

W 10-3

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Twins

L 7-3

Away

5/30/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Away

5/31/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Away

6/1/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/3/2022

Astros

L 10-3

Home

6/4/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/5/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/9/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

