How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 21st in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (216 total runs).
- The Astros are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 191 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 15 home runs and 33 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .284.
- Alvarez's home runs place him fourth in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is batting .222 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Bregman is 65th in homers and 38th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .240 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .265.
Royals Impact Players
- Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .328 batting average.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi is 236th in homers and 113th in RBI.
- Whit Merrifield has 46 hits and an OBP of .256 to go with a slugging percentage of .314 this season.
- Merrifield is currently 185th in home runs and 75th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 28.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .443 on the year.
Astros and Royals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
5/31/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
6/1/2022
Athletics
W 5-4
Away
6/3/2022
Royals
W 10-3
Away
6/4/2022
Royals
L 6-0
Away
6/5/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/6/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/7/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/8/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Away
5/31/2022
Guardians
L 8-3
Away
6/1/2022
Guardians
L 4-0
Away
6/3/2022
Astros
L 10-3
Home
6/4/2022
Astros
W 6-0
Home
6/5/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/6/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/7/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/8/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/9/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/10/2022
Orioles
-
Home
