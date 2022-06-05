How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 21st in MLB with a .231 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (216 total runs).
  • The Astros are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 191 (3.7 per game).
  • The Royals have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 15 home runs and 33 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .284.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him fourth in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .222 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • Bregman is 65th in homers and 38th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .240 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
  • Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .265.

Royals Impact Players

  • Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .328 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi is 236th in homers and 113th in RBI.
  • Whit Merrifield has 46 hits and an OBP of .256 to go with a slugging percentage of .314 this season.
  • Merrifield is currently 185th in home runs and 75th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 28.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

W 5-4

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

W 10-3

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Away

5/31/2022

Guardians

L 8-3

Away

6/1/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/3/2022

Astros

L 10-3

Home

6/4/2022

Astros

W 6-0

Home

6/5/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/6/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/7/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/8/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/9/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/10/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
