How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Astros rank 21st in MLB with a .231 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (216 total runs).

The Astros are 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 191 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 15 home runs and 33 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .284.

Alvarez's home runs place him fourth in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .222 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 30 walks.

Bregman is 65th in homers and 38th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .240 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .265.

Royals Impact Players

Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .328 batting average.

Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi is 236th in homers and 113th in RBI.

Whit Merrifield has 46 hits and an OBP of .256 to go with a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Merrifield is currently 185th in home runs and 75th in RBI in the major leagues.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 28.

Hunter Dozier has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Astros and Royals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 5/31/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 6/1/2022 Athletics W 5-4 Away 6/3/2022 Royals W 10-3 Away 6/4/2022 Royals L 6-0 Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home 6/7/2022 Mariners - Home 6/8/2022 Mariners - Home 6/10/2022 Marlins - Home 6/11/2022 Marlins - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Away 5/31/2022 Guardians L 8-3 Away 6/1/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/3/2022 Astros L 10-3 Home 6/4/2022 Astros W 6-0 Home 6/5/2022 Astros - Home 6/6/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/7/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/8/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/9/2022 Orioles - Home 6/10/2022 Orioles - Home

