How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field at Oakland Coliseum against Ramon Laureano and the Oakland Athletics on Friday.
Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Athletics' .211 batting average ranks last in the majors.
- The Athletics are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (212 total).
- The Athletics rank last in the league with a .274 on-base percentage.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Royals have scored 236 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown paces the Athletics with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 31.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Brown ranks 59th in homers and 61st in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .219 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Andrus ranks 220th in homers and 278th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Sean Murphy is batting .208 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Tony Kemp paces the Athletics with a team-high batting average of .234.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 32 and has a batting average of .246.
- Witt Jr. ranks 59th in homers and 54th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Whit Merrifield has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .260. He's slugging .307 on the year.
- Merrifield is currently 220th in home runs and 94th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .301 to lead Kansas City this season.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .266 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
Athletics and Royals Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Guardians
W 10-5
Away
6/12/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
L 6-1
Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
L 10-1
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
W 4-3
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/18/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Orioles
L 6-4
Home
6/12/2022
Orioles
L 10-7
Home
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
How To Watch
June
17
2022
Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)