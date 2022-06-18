Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Irvin takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Saturday against Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a .210 batting average.
  • The Athletics score the third-fewest runs in baseball (213 total, 3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics are 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .274.
  • The Royals rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 241 (3.8 per game).
  • The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .287.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus' home runs rank him 221st, and his RBI tally ranks him 278th.
  • Seth Brown has hit eight home runs with 31 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Brown is 63rd in homers and 62nd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .204 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Tony Kemp leads the team in batting average with a mark of .233.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .245 for Kansas City with a team-high 32 RBI.
  • Witt Jr. ranks 63rd in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Merrifield has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .266. He's slugging .313 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield is 221st in homers and 96th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi is batting .303 to lead Kansas City this season.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .261 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Athletics and Royals Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

L 6-1

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

L 10-1

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Orioles

L 10-7

Home

6/13/2022

Giants

L 6-2

Away

6/14/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

6/15/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

6/17/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
