Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cole Irvin takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Saturday against Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a .210 batting average.
- The Athletics score the third-fewest runs in baseball (213 total, 3.2 per game).
- The Athletics are 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .274.
- The Royals rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 241 (3.8 per game).
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .287.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus' home runs rank him 221st, and his RBI tally ranks him 278th.
- Seth Brown has hit eight home runs with 31 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.
- Including all MLB hitters, Brown is 63rd in homers and 62nd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is batting .204 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Tony Kemp leads the team in batting average with a mark of .233.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .245 for Kansas City with a team-high 32 RBI.
- Witt Jr. ranks 63rd in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Merrifield has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .266. He's slugging .313 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield is 221st in homers and 96th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .303 to lead Kansas City this season.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .261 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
Athletics and Royals Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
L 6-1
Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
L 10-1
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
W 4-3
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Home
6/18/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Orioles
L 10-7
Home
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
18
2022
Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)