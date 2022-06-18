Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Irvin takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Saturday against Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a .210 batting average.

The Athletics score the third-fewest runs in baseball (213 total, 3.2 per game).

The Athletics are 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .274.

The Royals rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 241 (3.8 per game).

The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .287.

Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus' home runs rank him 221st, and his RBI tally ranks him 278th.

Seth Brown has hit eight home runs with 31 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.

Including all MLB hitters, Brown is 63rd in homers and 62nd in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .204 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Tony Kemp leads the team in batting average with a mark of .233.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .245 for Kansas City with a team-high 32 RBI.

Witt Jr. ranks 63rd in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Merrifield has collected 59 hits this season and has an OBP of .266. He's slugging .313 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield is 221st in homers and 96th in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .303 to lead Kansas City this season.

Hunter Dozier is batting .261 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Athletics and Royals Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox L 6-1 Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox L 10-1 Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox W 4-3 Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals - Home 6/19/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Mariners - Home 6/22/2022 Mariners - Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Orioles L 10-7 Home 6/13/2022 Giants L 6-2 Away 6/14/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 6/15/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 6/17/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 6/18/2022 Athletics - Away 6/19/2022 Athletics - Away 6/20/2022 Angels - Away 6/21/2022 Angels - Away 6/22/2022 Angels - Away 6/24/2022 Athletics - Home

