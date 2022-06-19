How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics will meet on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET, with Bobby Witt Jr. and Seth Brown among those expected to produce at the plate.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (243 total).

The Royals rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 213 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.

Royals Impact Players

Witt Jr. has a team-leading 32 runs batted in.

Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 64th in MLB, and he is 60th in RBI.

Whit Merrifield is batting .228 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Merrifield is 226th in home runs and 91st in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has racked up a team-high batting average of .301.

Hunter Dozier is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus is batting .222 with three home runs and 11 RBI for Oakland this season.

Andrus is 226th in homers and 285th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 31.

Overall, Brown is 64th in homers and 64th in RBI this year.

Sean Murphy is slashing .204/.281/.380 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .230.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Giants L 6-2 Away 6/14/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 6/15/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 6/17/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 6/18/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 6/19/2022 Athletics - Away 6/20/2022 Angels - Away 6/21/2022 Angels - Away 6/22/2022 Angels - Away 6/24/2022 Athletics - Home 6/25/2022 Athletics - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox L 6-1 Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox L 10-1 Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox W 4-3 Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals L 2-0 Home 6/19/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Mariners - Home 6/22/2022 Mariners - Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away

