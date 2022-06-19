How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics will meet on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET, with Bobby Witt Jr. and Seth Brown among those expected to produce at the plate.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (243 total).
- The Royals rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 213 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. has a team-leading 32 runs batted in.
- Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 64th in MLB, and he is 60th in RBI.
- Whit Merrifield is batting .228 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Merrifield is 226th in home runs and 91st in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi has racked up a team-high batting average of .301.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus is batting .222 with three home runs and 11 RBI for Oakland this season.
- Andrus is 226th in homers and 285th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Brown leads Oakland in home runs with eight and runs batted in with 31.
- Overall, Brown is 64th in homers and 64th in RBI this year.
- Sean Murphy is slashing .204/.281/.380 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .230.
Royals and Athletics Schedules
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
W 2-0
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
L 6-1
Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
L 10-1
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
W 4-3
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Home
6/18/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
-
Away
