Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics in the first of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals and Carlos Santana on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (261 total).
- The Royals are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
- The Athletics have scored 220 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. has driven in the most runs for the Royals with 36 runs batted in.
- Among all major league hitters, Witt Jr. is 103rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Whit Merrifield is hitting .229 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Including all major league batters, Merrifield ranks 235th in homers and 90th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi has racked up a team-high batting average of .295.
- Hunter Dozier is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .212.
- In all of MLB, Brown ranks 61st in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is batting .213 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- Murphy is 80th in homers and 109th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .211/.274/.326 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .221.
Royals and Athletics Schedules
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
W 2-0
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
L 4-0
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
W 6-2
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
W 12-11
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
L 5-0
Away
6/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
W 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
L 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
L 9-0
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
-
Away
