Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 20, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7), first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) and left fielder Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics in the first of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals and Carlos Santana on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
  • The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (261 total).
  • The Royals are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
  • The Athletics have scored 220 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. has driven in the most runs for the Royals with 36 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league hitters, Witt Jr. is 103rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Whit Merrifield is hitting .229 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Including all major league batters, Merrifield ranks 235th in homers and 90th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi has racked up a team-high batting average of .295.
  • Hunter Dozier is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (32) this season while batting .212.
  • In all of MLB, Brown ranks 61st in home runs and 72nd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .213 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
  • Murphy is 80th in homers and 109th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .211/.274/.326 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .221.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

L 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

W 12-11

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

L 5-0

Away

6/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Athletics

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

L 9-0

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
