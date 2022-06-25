How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals will send a hot-hitting Andrew Benintendi to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Royals have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- The Royals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (264 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 221 (3.1 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. has sent home a team-best 36 runs batted in.
- Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 53rd in MLB, and he is 50th in RBI.
- Benintendi is batting .302 to lead the lineup.
- Benintendi ranks 237th in home runs and 142nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Whit Merrifield has 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .226.
- Hunter Dozier has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (33) this season while batting .217.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total ranks 63rd and his RBI tally is 68th.
- Murphy has 51 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Murphy is currently 82nd in homers and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .213/.275/.326 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .223 batting average.
Royals and Athletics Schedules
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
L 4-0
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
W 6-2
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
W 12-11
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
L 5-0
Away
6/24/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Home
6/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Royals
W 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
L 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
L 9-0
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
-
Away
