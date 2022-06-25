How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts to being called out on strikes by home plate umpire Nic Lentz (59) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 2-1. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals will send a hot-hitting Andrew Benintendi to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Royals have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Royals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (264 total, 3.8 per game).
  • The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 221 (3.1 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. has sent home a team-best 36 runs batted in.
  • Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 53rd in MLB, and he is 50th in RBI.
  • Benintendi is batting .302 to lead the lineup.
  • Benintendi ranks 237th in home runs and 142nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Whit Merrifield has 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .226.
  • Hunter Dozier has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (33) this season while batting .217.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total ranks 63rd and his RBI tally is 68th.
  • Murphy has 51 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Murphy is currently 82nd in homers and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .213/.275/.326 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .223 batting average.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

L 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

W 12-11

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

L 5-0

Away

6/24/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

L 9-0

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

