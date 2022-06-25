How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts to being called out on strikes by home plate umpire Nic Lentz (59) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 2-1. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals will send a hot-hitting Andrew Benintendi to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Royals have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Royals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (264 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .208.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 221 (3.1 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. has sent home a team-best 36 runs batted in.

Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 53rd in MLB, and he is 50th in RBI.

Benintendi is batting .302 to lead the lineup.

Benintendi ranks 237th in home runs and 142nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Whit Merrifield has 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while batting .226.

Hunter Dozier has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (33) this season while batting .217.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total ranks 63rd and his RBI tally is 68th.

Murphy has 51 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Murphy is currently 82nd in homers and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .213/.275/.326 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .223 batting average.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Athletics L 4-0 Away 6/20/2022 Angels W 6-2 Away 6/21/2022 Angels W 12-11 Away 6/22/2022 Angels L 5-0 Away 6/24/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Athletics - Home 6/26/2022 Athletics - Home 6/27/2022 Rangers - Home 6/28/2022 Rangers - Home 6/29/2022 Rangers - Home 7/1/2022 Tigers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Royals W 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners L 9-0 Home 6/23/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away

