How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Brady Singer, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Royals rank 18th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

The Royals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (271 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals rank 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 230 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-leading 11 home runs and has driven in 37 runs.

Among all batters in baseball, Witt Jr.'s home runs place him 47th, and his RBI tally places him 44th.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .299 to lead the lineup.

Of all major league hitters, Benintendi is 241st in home runs and 144th in RBI.

Whit Merrifield is hitting .223 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Hunter Dozier is batting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 35.

Brown's home run total places him 67th in the majors, and he is 58th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Murphy ranks 84th in home runs and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Kemp is batting .231 to lead Oakland this season.

Elvis Andrus has 49 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Angels W 6-2 Away 6/21/2022 Angels W 12-11 Away 6/22/2022 Angels L 5-0 Away 6/24/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Athletics L 9-7 Home 6/26/2022 Athletics - Home 6/27/2022 Rangers - Home 6/28/2022 Rangers - Home 6/29/2022 Rangers - Home 7/1/2022 Tigers - Away 7/2/2022 Tigers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners L 9-0 Home 6/23/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away

