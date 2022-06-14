How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Singer will start for the Kansas City Royals against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (292 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants are ninth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored 229 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has put up a team-leading 33 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 68th in homers and 35th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Thairo Estrada has a club-best .277 batting average.
  • Estrada ranks 170th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .275 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 30 and has a batting average of .244.
  • Witt Jr. is 54th in home runs and 59th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Whit Merrifield has 54 hits and an OBP of .264 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
  • Merrifield is currently 213th in homers and 97th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .303 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 22 runs.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Giants and Royals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

W 7-2

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

W 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-4

Home

6/9/2022

Orioles

W 7-5

Home

6/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Home

6/11/2022

Orioles

L 6-4

Home

6/12/2022

Orioles

L 10-7

Home

6/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/17/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (right) reacts with designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (right) reacts with designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Sam Hauser (30) celebrate after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat in game seven of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his mother Sonya Curry after beating the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Mariners

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
filters_quality(70)
entertainment

How to Watch Fear Thy Neighbor Season 8 Premiere

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Giants

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy