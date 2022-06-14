How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Singer will start for the Kansas City Royals against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the league.

The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (292 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants are ninth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Royals' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored 229 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has put up a team-leading 33 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 68th in homers and 35th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Thairo Estrada has a club-best .277 batting average.

Estrada ranks 170th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .275 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 30 and has a batting average of .244.

Witt Jr. is 54th in home runs and 59th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Whit Merrifield has 54 hits and an OBP of .264 to go with a slugging percentage of .311 this season.

Merrifield is currently 213th in homers and 97th in RBI in the major leagues.

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .303 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 22 runs.

Hunter Dozier has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .449 on the year.

Giants and Royals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers W 7-2 Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers W 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Royals - Home 6/14/2022 Royals - Home 6/15/2022 Royals - Home 6/17/2022 Pirates - Away 6/18/2022 Pirates - Away 6/19/2022 Pirates - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Blue Jays W 8-4 Home 6/9/2022 Orioles W 7-5 Home 6/10/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Home 6/11/2022 Orioles L 6-4 Home 6/12/2022 Orioles L 10-7 Home 6/13/2022 Giants - Away 6/14/2022 Giants - Away 6/15/2022 Giants - Away 6/17/2022 Athletics - Away 6/18/2022 Athletics - Away 6/19/2022 Athletics - Away

