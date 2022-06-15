How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jun 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) at bat against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Kris Bubic on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

The Giants are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (298 total).

The Giants' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.

The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 231 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .276.

Of all hitters in MLB, Estrada's home runs rank him 168th, and his RBI tally ranks him 91st.

Wilmer Flores has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 33 RBI.

Flores is 69th in homers and 36th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 13 long balls and 33 runs batted in.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .275 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 31 and has a batting average of .244.

Among all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 50th.

Whit Merrifield is batting .223 with an OBP of .264 and a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Merrifield ranks 210th in home runs and 91st in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .297 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Hunter Dozier has 54 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Giants and Royals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers W 7-2 Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers W 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Royals W 6-2 Home 6/14/2022 Royals - Home 6/15/2022 Royals - Home 6/17/2022 Pirates - Away 6/18/2022 Pirates - Away 6/19/2022 Pirates - Away 6/20/2022 Braves - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Orioles W 7-5 Home 6/10/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Home 6/11/2022 Orioles L 6-4 Home 6/12/2022 Orioles L 10-7 Home 6/13/2022 Giants L 6-2 Away 6/14/2022 Giants - Away 6/15/2022 Giants - Away 6/17/2022 Athletics - Away 6/18/2022 Athletics - Away 6/19/2022 Athletics - Away 6/20/2022 Angels - Away

