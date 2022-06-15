How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Kris Bubic on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- The Giants are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (298 total).
- The Giants' .321 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
- The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 231 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a team-high batting average of .276.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Estrada's home runs rank him 168th, and his RBI tally ranks him 91st.
- Wilmer Flores has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 33 RBI.
- Flores is 69th in homers and 36th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 13 long balls and 33 runs batted in.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .275 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 31 and has a batting average of .244.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 50th.
- Whit Merrifield is batting .223 with an OBP of .264 and a slugging percentage of .312 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Merrifield ranks 210th in home runs and 91st in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .297 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
- Hunter Dozier has 54 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
Giants and Royals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
W 7-2
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
W 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
W 6-2
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Orioles
W 7-5
Home
6/10/2022
Orioles
W 8-1
Home
6/11/2022
Orioles
L 6-4
Home
6/12/2022
Orioles
L 10-7
Home
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
14
2022
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)