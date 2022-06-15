How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- The Giants are the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (302 total).
- The Giants rank seventh in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Royals rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 233 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has put up a team-leading 34 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Flores ranks 74th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
- Estrada is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Estrada ranks 169th in homers and 94th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Joc Pederson has 13 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .275 batting average.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 32 and has a batting average of .241.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr. ranks 56th in homers and 49th in RBI.
- Whit Merrifield has collected 55 hits this season and has an OBP of .260. He's slugging .307 on the year.
- Merrifield ranks 213th in home runs and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City with a .298 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 22 runs.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .270 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
Giants and Royals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Dodgers
W 7-2
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
W 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
W 6-2
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/10/2022
Orioles
W 8-1
Home
6/11/2022
Orioles
L 6-4
Home
6/12/2022
Orioles
L 10-7
Home
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
