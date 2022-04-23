How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners will meet Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 12th in MLB with a .234 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (55 total runs).
- The Mariners' .340 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in the league.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .209 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 31 total runs (2.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France paces the Mariners in home runs (three), runs batted in (12) and has a team-best batting average of .356.
- Including all hitters in the majors, France is 13th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .316 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Crawford is 82nd in homers and 80th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Adam Frazier has four doubles, a triple and four walks while hitting .306.
- Eugenio Suarez has racked up a team-best three home runs.
Royals Impact Players
- Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (four) and runs batted in (six) this season while batting .220.
- In all of baseball, Perez is fifth in homers and 58th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .359 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
- Overall, Benintendi is 82nd in homers and 114th in RBI this season.
- Nicky Lopez has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 11 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .541 on the year.
Mariners and Royals Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Astros
L 4-0
Home
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-6
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Tigers
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
Tigers
W 3-1
Home
4/19/2022
Twins
W 4-3
Home
4/20/2022
Twins
W 2-0
Home
4/21/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Home
4/22/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/26/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/27/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
