How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Adam Frazier and Whit Merrifield among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Mariners have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (59 total runs).

The Mariners are fifth in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Royals' .213 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 32 (2.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .263.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners in home runs (three) and runs batted in (12).

Of all MLB hitters, France is 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has a club-leading .341 batting average.

Crawford is 91st in home runs and 94th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Frazier is batting .288 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high three long balls.

Royals Impact Players

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .222.

Perez's home run total puts him second in the big leagues, and he is 46th in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .372 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Benintendi ranks 91st among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 134th in RBI.

Nicky Lopez has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .316/.350/.395.

Michael A. Taylor has eight hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Mariners and Royals Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Astros W 7-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Home 4/20/2022 Rangers W 4-2 Home 4/21/2022 Rangers L 8-6 Home 4/22/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 4/23/2022 Royals - Home 4/24/2022 Royals - Home 4/26/2022 Rays - Away 4/27/2022 Rays - Away 4/28/2022 Rays - Away 4/29/2022 Marlins - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Home 4/19/2022 Twins W 4-3 Home 4/20/2022 Twins W 2-0 Home 4/21/2022 Twins L 1-0 Home 4/22/2022 Mariners L 4-1 Away 4/23/2022 Mariners - Away 4/24/2022 Mariners - Away 4/26/2022 White Sox - Away 4/27/2022 White Sox - Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away 4/29/2022 Yankees - Home

Regional restrictions apply.