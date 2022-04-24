How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals will meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:10 PM ET, with Adam Frazier and Whit Merrifield among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- The Mariners have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (59 total runs).
- The Mariners are fifth in the league with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Royals' .213 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 32 (2.7 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .263.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France paces the Mariners in home runs (three) and runs batted in (12).
- Of all MLB hitters, France is 19th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford has a club-leading .341 batting average.
- Crawford is 91st in home runs and 94th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Frazier is batting .288 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team-high three long balls.
Royals Impact Players
- Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .222.
- Perez's home run total puts him second in the big leagues, and he is 46th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .372 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
- Benintendi ranks 91st among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 134th in RBI.
- Nicky Lopez has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .316/.350/.395.
- Michael A. Taylor has eight hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .324 this season.
Mariners and Royals Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-6
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
W 4-1
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Tigers
W 3-1
Home
4/19/2022
Twins
W 4-3
Home
4/20/2022
Twins
W 2-0
Home
4/21/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Home
4/22/2022
Mariners
L 4-1
Away
4/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/26/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/27/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/29/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)