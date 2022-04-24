How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the final of a three-game series against Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 11th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Mariners score the fourth-most runs in baseball (72 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Mariners rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
  • The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .218 team batting average.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 39 total runs (3.0 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the Mariners with four home runs and 17 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .356.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks sixth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .340.
  • Crawford is 46th in homers and 63rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Eugenio Suarez is hitting .260 with five doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Adam Frazier is hitting .242 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with seven.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Perez is third in homers and 63rd in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .375 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Benintendi is currently 105th in home runs and 118th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .543 this season.
  • Nicky Lopez has 12 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Mariners and Royals Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Home

4/20/2022

Rangers

W 4-2

Home

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 8-6

Home

4/22/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Home

4/20/2022

Twins

W 2-0

Home

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

