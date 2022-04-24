How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the final of a three-game series against Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mariners vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 11th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- The Mariners score the fourth-most runs in baseball (72 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mariners rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .218 team batting average.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 39 total runs (3.0 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the Mariners with four home runs and 17 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .356.
- Among all hitters in the majors, France ranks sixth in home runs and second in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .340.
- Crawford is 46th in homers and 63rd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .260 with five doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Adam Frazier is hitting .242 with four doubles, a triple and five walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with seven.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Perez is third in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .375 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
- Benintendi is currently 105th in home runs and 118th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .543 this season.
- Nicky Lopez has 12 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
Mariners and Royals Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Home
4/20/2022
Rangers
W 4-2
Home
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 8-6
Home
4/22/2022
Royals
W 4-1
Home
4/23/2022
Royals
W 13-7
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Twins
W 4-3
Home
4/20/2022
Twins
W 2-0
Home
4/21/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Home
4/22/2022
Mariners
L 4-1
Away
4/23/2022
Mariners
L 13-7
Away
4/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
4/26/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/27/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/29/2022
Yankees
-
Home
4/30/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
24
2022
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)