Kentucky vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

After pulling off an upset against No. 5 seeded Auburn, No. 12 seed Kentucky takes on No. 4 seed and No. 21-ranked LSU in the second round of the SEC tournament.

The second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament wraps up with the biggest upset winner from round one back in action. No. 12 seeded Kentucky, the lowest seed in the tournament, will look to build on its first-round win over No. 5 seed Auburn. The Wildcats face No. 4 seed and No. 21 LSU Thursday afternoon.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Kentucky vs. LSU on fuboTV:

The Wildcats have a 30-24 record in 2022 but finished 12-18 in conference play. A big part of why they were able to get into the last spot in the tournament was taking two of three games from Auburn last weekend.

That success and familiarity against Auburn may have helped the Wildcats on Wednesday when they upset the Tigers. The game was tied heading into the ninth, but graduate outfielders Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel hit solo shots in the inning, leading to the 3-1 win.

LSU comes into this game at 37-18, with a 17-3 mark in conference. They won four games in a row to close out the regular season, including a three-game sweep of Vanderbilt last weekend that featured wins of 13-2, 8-3, and 21-10.

This will be the first meeting between Kentucky and LSU this year and they did not play in the regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.