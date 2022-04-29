Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) reacts after tagging out Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) at second base during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox versus Los Angeles Angels game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Andrew Vaughn and Mike Trout.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.212).
  • The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (59 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank last in the league with an on-base percentage of .263.
  • The Angels' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Angels have scored the most runs (99) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Vaughn leads the lineup with a batting average of .300, while pacing the White Sox in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.
  • Vaughn's home runs place him 14th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Tim Anderson is hitting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Anderson ranks 67th in homers in baseball and 139th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .206 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Luis Robert is batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout is batting .352 this season with five home runs, both best among Los Angeles hitters.
  • Trout's home run total puts him sixth in MLB, and he is 44th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .381 with an OBP of .509 and a slugging percentage of .762 this season.
  • Ward ranks 14th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Brandon Marsh leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (15) this season. He has a .340 batting average and a .532 slugging percentage.
  • Shohei Ohtani has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .400 on the year.

White Sox and Angels Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Home

4/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-0

Home

4/26/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/27/2022

Guardians

W 9-5

Home

4/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/29/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/1/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/2/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
