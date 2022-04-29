Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox versus Los Angeles Angels game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Andrew Vaughn and Mike Trout.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.212).
- The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (59 total runs).
- The White Sox rank last in the league with an on-base percentage of .263.
- The Angels' .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Angels have scored the most runs (99) in baseball so far this year.
- The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.
White Sox Impact Players
- Vaughn leads the lineup with a batting average of .300, while pacing the White Sox in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.
- Vaughn's home runs place him 14th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
- Tim Anderson is hitting .288 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Anderson ranks 67th in homers in baseball and 139th in RBI.
- Jose Abreu is batting .206 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Luis Robert is batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout is batting .352 this season with five home runs, both best among Los Angeles hitters.
- Trout's home run total puts him sixth in MLB, and he is 44th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is batting .381 with an OBP of .509 and a slugging percentage of .762 this season.
- Ward ranks 14th in homers and 32nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Brandon Marsh leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (15) this season. He has a .340 batting average and a .532 slugging percentage.
- Shohei Ohtani has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .400 on the year.
White Sox and Angels Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Twins
L 9-2
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
L 6-4
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
L 6-0
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
L 5-2
Home
4/29/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/30/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/1/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/4/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Home
4/25/2022
Guardians
W 3-0
Home
4/26/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
4/27/2022
Guardians
W 9-5
Home
4/28/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
4/29/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/30/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/1/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/2/2022
White Sox
-
Away
5/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/4/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
How To Watch
April
29
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)