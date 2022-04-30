How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson will square off against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.207).
  • The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.2 runs per game (60 total runs).
  • The White Sox are last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .258.
  • The Angels' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • No team has scored more than the 104 runs the Angels have this season.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks third in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12).
  • Among all batters in MLB, Vaughn's home runs rank him 18th, and his RBI tally ranks him 29th.
  • Anderson is hitting .302 to lead the lineup.
  • Anderson is 71st in home runs and 149th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Luis Robert has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .188.

Angels Impact Players

  • Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with five home runs this season. He's batting .404 with 13 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Ward is ninth in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.345) and home runs (five) this season, while also driving in 10 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Trout is ninth in homers and 58th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani is slashing .247/.297/.435 this season for the Angels.
  • Brandon Marsh leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (15) this season. He's batting .308 while slugging .481.

White Sox and Angels Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Guardians

W 3-0

Home

4/26/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/27/2022

Guardians

W 9-5

Home

4/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/29/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/1/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/2/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

