How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) drives in a run on a fielders choice in the third inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward and Tim Anderson will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the second-best batting average in the league (.255).
  • The Angels score the most runs in baseball (104 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Angels are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 64 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .264 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ward has hit a team-best five home runs.
  • Mike Trout's five home runs and .323 batting average both lead his team.
  • Trout is 11th in home runs in baseball and 66th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani is hitting .236 with four doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Anthony Rendon is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .313. He's also hit three home runs with seven RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Anderson ranks 46th in home runs and 125th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .283.
  • Among all major league batters, Vaughn is 21st in home runs and 34th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .192/.208/.404.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .217 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .348 this season.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/27/2022

Guardians

W 9-5

Home

4/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/29/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

5/1/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/2/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

W 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

