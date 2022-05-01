How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) drives in a run on a fielders choice in the third inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward and Tim Anderson will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Angels have the second-best batting average in the league (.255).

The Angels score the most runs in baseball (104 total, 4.7 per game).

The Angels are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .212 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The White Sox are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 64 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .264 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Ward has hit a team-best five home runs.

Mike Trout's five home runs and .323 batting average both lead his team.

Trout is 11th in home runs in baseball and 66th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .236 with four doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Anthony Rendon is batting .221 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Anderson leads Chicago with a batting average of .313. He's also hit three home runs with seven RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Anderson ranks 46th in home runs and 125th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .283.

Among all major league batters, Vaughn is 21st in home runs and 34th in RBI.

Luis Robert has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .192/.208/.404.

Jose Abreu is batting .217 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .348 this season.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/27/2022 Guardians W 9-5 Home 4/28/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/29/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 White Sox L 4-0 Away 5/1/2022 White Sox - Away 5/2/2022 White Sox - Away 5/3/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/4/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/5/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/6/2022 Nationals - Home

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Royals L 6-0 Home 4/27/2022 Royals W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Royals L 5-2 Home 4/29/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.