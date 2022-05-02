How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) and center fielder Mike Trout (27) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate their win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

May 1, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) and center fielder Mike Trout (27) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate their win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field in the final of a four-game series, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 25th in the league with a .218 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB play scoring 3.3 runs per game (69 total runs).
  • The White Sox rank 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .271.
  • The Angels rank third in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
  • The Angels have scored the most runs (110) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks third in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .333.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Anderson ranks 51st in homers and 114th in RBI.
  • Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with four home runs and 12 runs batted in.
  • Luis Robert has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while batting .211.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .219 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.344) and home runs (six) this season, while also chipping in with 11 RBI.
  • Trout's home run total puts him sixth in the big leagues, and he is 60th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has 22 hits and an OBP of .507 to go with a slugging percentage of .764 this season.
  • Overall, Ward ranks 15th in home runs and 28th in RBI this season.
  • Shohei Ohtani has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Anthony Rendon has 16 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

White Sox and Angels Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

L 5-2

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

W 4-0

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

L 6-5

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/4/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Guardians

W 9-5

Home

4/28/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Home

4/29/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

5/1/2022

White Sox

W 6-5

Away

5/2/2022

White Sox

-

Away

5/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/6/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester United vs Brentford

By Brandon Rush6 minutes ago
soccer fans
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Rodez Aveyron Football vs. Toulouse

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
atalanta
Serie A

How to Watch Atalanta vs Salernitana in Canada

By Christine Brown26 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) reacts after hitting a double during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch NBC Sports Bay Area Without Cable

By Justin Carter30 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) and center fielder Mike Trout (27) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate their win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) and center fielder Mike Trout (27) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate their win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate after defeating Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at White Sox

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Sacachispas vs. San Martín (T)

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Without Cable

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy