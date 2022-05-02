How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

May 1, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell (7) and center fielder Mike Trout (27) and first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrate their win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field in the final of a four-game series, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Angels Batting Stats

The White Sox are 25th in the league with a .218 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB play scoring 3.3 runs per game (69 total runs).

The White Sox rank 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .271.

The Angels rank third in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

The Angels have scored the most runs (110) in baseball so far this year.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .335 this season, which ranks third in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .333.

Of all hitters in baseball, Anderson ranks 51st in homers and 114th in RBI.

Vaughn been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with four home runs and 12 runs batted in.

Luis Robert has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while batting .211.

Jose Abreu is hitting .219 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.344) and home runs (six) this season, while also chipping in with 11 RBI.

Trout's home run total puts him sixth in the big leagues, and he is 60th in RBI.

Taylor Ward has 22 hits and an OBP of .507 to go with a slugging percentage of .764 this season.

Overall, Ward ranks 15th in home runs and 28th in RBI this season.

Shohei Ohtani has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Anthony Rendon has 16 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

White Sox and Angels Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Royals W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Royals L 5-2 Home 4/29/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 5/1/2022 Angels L 6-5 Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away 5/4/2022 Cubs - Away 5/6/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/7/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/8/2022 Red Sox - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Guardians W 9-5 Home 4/28/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Home 4/29/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 White Sox L 4-0 Away 5/1/2022 White Sox W 6-5 Away 5/2/2022 White Sox - Away 5/3/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/4/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/5/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/6/2022 Nationals - Home 5/7/2022 Nationals - Home

