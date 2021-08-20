How to Watch Angels at Indians

August 20, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Indians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams fighting to climb above .500 on the season will be dueling it out in this showdown featuring the AL MVP front runner Shohei Ohtani.
Author:

The Los Angeles Angels hit the road to play the Cleveland Indians. The American League highlight reel, Shohei Ohtani, is surely set to make for a great meeting between these two teams fighting for a potential chance at a wild-card playoff birth. 

This is a game fans will not want to miss. Here is how you can watch this game on TV or online.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For either one of these teams to succeed in reaching the playoffs this year, they have to heat up quickly. Both teams are double-digit games behind in their respective divisions and between 7-9 games behind the wild-card race.

The Angels come into this series having dropped two of three against the leading Houston Astros and sweeping the subpar Detroit Tigers. The Indians are coming off of a 2-1 series to the Tigers and a 1-2 series against the Minnesota Twins.

Ohtani will look to continue the "Sho" he has been putting on; meanwhile, third baseman José Ramírez will look to outshine him. Don't let the Angels fool you, Ohtani is just one of their great bats. First baseman Jared Walsh also has over 20 home runs on the season.

The Angels need this win more than the Indians, as they are already sitting over .500 with a higher percentage of catching the Oakland Athletics for that last spot on the AL side of the MLB playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Indians

