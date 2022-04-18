Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and Jared Walsh will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros' .209 batting average ranks 25th in the league.

The Astros rank 23rd in runs scored with 31, 3.4 per game.

The Astros are 22nd in baseball with a .290 on-base percentage.

The Angels' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

The Angels have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 44.

The Angels have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads the Astros in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).

Among all hitters in MLB, Bregman ranks 20th in homers and 20th in RBI.

Jeremy Pena's .345 batting average leads his team.

Pena is 62nd in homers and 168th in RBI so far this year.

Michael Brantley is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Tucker has racked up a team-best two home runs.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani is batting .225 this season with a team-high three home runs and seven RBI.

Ohtani's home run total puts him seventh in MLB, and he ranks 20th in RBI.

Mike Trout is batting .269 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Overall, Trout ranks 62nd in homers and 168th in RBI this season.

Walsh leads Los Angeles with a .370 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in six runs.

Brandon Marsh has four hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels - Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Home 4/14/2022 Rangers - Away 4/15/2022 Rangers W 9-6 Away 4/16/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 4/17/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 4/18/2022 Astros - Away 4/19/2022 Astros - Away 4/20/2022 Astros - Away 4/22/2022 Orioles - Home 4/23/2022 Orioles - Home 4/24/2022 Orioles - Home

