How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Framber Valdez will start for Houston, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Astros' .216 batting average ranks 22nd in the league.

The Astros have the No. 16 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (39 total runs).

The Astros rank 21st in the league with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Angels' .242 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 47 total runs this season.

The Angels have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with seven runs batted in.

Of all MLB hitters, Bregman ranks 71st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Yordan Alvarez's three home runs lead his team.

Jeremy Pena has put up a team-best batting average of .344.

Michael Brantley is hitting .289 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (three) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .233.

Among all hitters in the majors, Ohtani is seventh in homers and 23rd in RBI.

Mike Trout is batting .269 with an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Overall, Trout ranks 67th in home runs and 179th in RBI this season.

Brandon Marsh is slashing .227/.333/.455 this season for the Angels.

Jared Walsh leads Los Angeles with a batting average of .323. He's also hit two home runs with six RBI.

Astros and Angels Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels - Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Rangers - Away 4/15/2022 Rangers W 9-6 Away 4/16/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 4/17/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 4/18/2022 Astros L 8-3 Away 4/19/2022 Astros - Away 4/20/2022 Astros - Away 4/22/2022 Orioles - Home 4/23/2022 Orioles - Home 4/24/2022 Orioles - Home 4/25/2022 Guardians - Home

