How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker among those expected to step up at the plate.
Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Angels have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.253).
- The Angels score the fourth-most runs in baseball (54 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Angels' .324 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
- The Astros rank 23rd in MLB with a .213 team batting average.
- The Astros have scored 41 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Astros have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Ohtani has swatted a team- leading three home runs.
- In all of baseball, Ohtani is eighth in home runs and 30th in RBI.
- Brandon Marsh has been productive as he leads his team with eight RBI.
- Mike Trout has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .269.
- Jack Mayfield is hitting .360 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman leads Houston in runs batted in with eight while batting .263.
- Bregman's home run total puts him 26th in the big leagues, and he is 18th in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena's batting average of .333 leads all Houston hitters this season.
- Overall, Pena ranks 26th in homers and 97th in RBI this year.
- Yordan Alvarez's three home runs lead all Houston hitters, and he's slugging .682.
- Michael Brantley has collected 12 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .415 on the year.
Angels and Astros Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Rangers
W 9-6
Away
4/16/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Away
4/17/2022
Rangers
W 8-3
Away
4/18/2022
Astros
L 8-3
Away
4/19/2022
Astros
W 7-2
Away
4/20/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/22/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/23/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/24/2022
Orioles
-
Home
4/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Mariners
L 11-1
Away
4/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-0
Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
L 7-2
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
W 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
