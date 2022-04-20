How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts to second baseman Jack Mayfield (9) scoring against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker among those expected to step up at the plate.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.253).
  • The Angels score the fourth-most runs in baseball (54 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Angels' .324 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Astros rank 23rd in MLB with a .213 team batting average.
  • The Astros have scored 41 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Astros have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani has swatted a team- leading three home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Ohtani is eighth in home runs and 30th in RBI.
  • Brandon Marsh has been productive as he leads his team with eight RBI.
  • Mike Trout has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .269.
  • Jack Mayfield is hitting .360 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman leads Houston in runs batted in with eight while batting .263.
  • Bregman's home run total puts him 26th in the big leagues, and he is 18th in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena's batting average of .333 leads all Houston hitters this season.
  • Overall, Pena ranks 26th in homers and 97th in RBI this year.
  • Yordan Alvarez's three home runs lead all Houston hitters, and he's slugging .682.
  • Michael Brantley has collected 12 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Rangers

W 9-6

Away

4/16/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

4/17/2022

Rangers

W 8-3

Away

4/18/2022

Astros

L 8-3

Away

4/19/2022

Astros

W 7-2

Away

4/20/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/22/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/23/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/24/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Mariners

L 11-1

Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

L 7-2

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

W 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

