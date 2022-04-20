How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts to second baseman Jack Mayfield (9) scoring against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will meet on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker among those expected to step up at the plate.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Angels have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Angels score the fourth-most runs in baseball (54 total, 4.9 per game).

The Angels' .324 on-base percentage is ninth-best in the league.

The Astros rank 23rd in MLB with a .213 team batting average.

The Astros have scored 41 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani has swatted a team- leading three home runs.

In all of baseball, Ohtani is eighth in home runs and 30th in RBI.

Brandon Marsh has been productive as he leads his team with eight RBI.

Mike Trout has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .269.

Jack Mayfield is hitting .360 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads Houston in runs batted in with eight while batting .263.

Bregman's home run total puts him 26th in the big leagues, and he is 18th in RBI.

Jeremy Pena's batting average of .333 leads all Houston hitters this season.

Overall, Pena ranks 26th in homers and 97th in RBI this year.

Yordan Alvarez's three home runs lead all Houston hitters, and he's slugging .682.

Michael Brantley has collected 12 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Rangers W 9-6 Away 4/16/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 4/17/2022 Rangers W 8-3 Away 4/18/2022 Astros L 8-3 Away 4/19/2022 Astros W 7-2 Away 4/20/2022 Astros - Away 4/22/2022 Orioles - Home 4/23/2022 Orioles - Home 4/24/2022 Orioles - Home 4/25/2022 Guardians - Home 4/26/2022 Guardians - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Mariners L 11-1 Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels - Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away

