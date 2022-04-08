How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

Oct 3, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Framber Valdez are the scheduled starters when the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros meet on Opening Day at Angel Stadium, at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Angels vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Angels had the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.245).

Last season the Angels had the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (723 total runs).

Last year the Angels ranked 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Astros led baseball with a .267 batting average.

The Astros led MLB with 863 runs scored last season.

The Astros get on base at a .339 clip, best in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani finished with a .257 average last season, with 46 home runs and 100 RBI.

Jared Walsh posted a .277 average with 98 RBI.

David Fletcher finished last season with two home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .262.

Matt Duffy collected 83 hits, posted an OBP of .357 and a .381 SLG.

Astros Impact Players

Jose Altuve finished with a .278 average, 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season.

Kyle Tucker hit .294 with an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .557.

Yuli Gurriel finished last season with a .319 batting average while adding 15 home runs and 81 RBI.

Yordan Alvarez slugged 33 homers and finished with 104 RBI.

Angels and Astros Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Astros - Home 4/8/2022 Astros - Home 4/9/2022 Astros - Home 4/10/2022 Astros - Home 4/11/2022 Marlins - Home 4/12/2022 Marlins - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Angels - Away 4/8/2022 Angels - Away 4/9/2022 Angels - Away 4/10/2022 Angels - Away 4/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

