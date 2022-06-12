How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrate a win against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field on Saturday at Angel Stadium against Carlos Carrasco, who starts for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 10:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

10:07 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mets' .264 batting average leads the league.

The Mets have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (306 total runs).

The Mets are the top team in MLB play this season with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Angels have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Angels have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 260 (4.3 per game).

The Angels have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso has posted a team-leading 16 home runs and has driven in 54 runs.

In all of MLB, Alonso is fourth in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .250 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Lindor is 44th in homers and fifth in RBI.

Starling Marte is hitting .272 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .318.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout is batting .284 this season with 14 home runs, both rank first among Los Angeles hitters.

Among all hitters in the majors, Trout's home run total ranks 11th and his RBI tally ranks 50th.

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (34) this season. He's batting .238 while slugging .445.

Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 25th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Jared Walsh has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Anthony Rendon is batting .237 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Mets and Angels Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Away 6/6/2022 Padres W 11-5 Away 6/7/2022 Padres L 7-0 Away 6/8/2022 Padres L 13-2 Away 6/10/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 6/11/2022 Angels - Away 6/12/2022 Angels - Away 6/14/2022 Brewers - Home 6/15/2022 Brewers - Home 6/16/2022 Brewers - Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/6/2022 Red Sox L 1-0 Home 6/7/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Home 6/8/2022 Red Sox L 1-0 Home 6/9/2022 Red Sox W 5-2 Home 6/10/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 6/11/2022 Mets - Home 6/12/2022 Mets - Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/16/2022 Mariners - Away 6/17/2022 Mariners - Away

