How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) is greeted by left fielder Mark Canha (19) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Pete Alonso take the field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .243 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (271 total).
  • The Angels rank 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Mets rank first in the majors with a .264 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored the most runs (312) in baseball so far this year.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.334) in baseball this year.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout has recorded a team- leading batting average of .294, and paces the Angels in long balls with 16.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Trout's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 30th.
  • Shohei Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 37 runs batted in.
  • Ohtani ranks 14th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Anthony Rendon is batting .236 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (17) and runs batted in (55) this season while batting .280.
  • Alonso's home run total puts him second in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .249 with an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Lindor is 44th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is slashing .272/.311/.437 this season for the Mets.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .312 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 28 RBI.

Angels and Mets Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

L 1-0

Home

6/9/2022

Red Sox

W 5-2

Home

6/10/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

6/11/2022

Mets

W 11-6

Home

6/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/6/2022

Padres

W 11-5

Away

6/7/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

L 13-2

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

L 11-6

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

