How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Nestor Cortes, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Yankees vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .239 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (229 total runs).
  • The Yankees are 11th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels' .249 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Angels have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 236.
  • The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .320.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .303, while pacing the Yankees in home runs, with 18 and runs batted in with 38.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Judge is first in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .214.
  • Rizzo is 11th in homers and 19th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .263 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .250 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.302) and home runs (13) this season, while also chipping in with 28 RBI.
  • Trout's home run total places him fourth in MLB, and he ranks 25th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has 42 hits and an OBP of .459 to go with a slugging percentage of .686 this season.
  • Ward is currently 21st in homers and 34th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Shohei Ohtani is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .238 average, 11 homers and 32 RBI.
  • Jared Walsh has 43 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Yankees and Angels Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Rays

W 7-2

Away

5/27/2022

Rays

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

Rays

L 3-1

Away

5/29/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

5/31/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

6/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/3/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/4/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-3

Home

5/27/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Home

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/1/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
MLB

