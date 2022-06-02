How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Thursday at Yankee Stadium against Nestor Cortes, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Yankees have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (229 total runs).
  • The Yankees' .315 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 236 total runs this season.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 18 home runs and 38 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .303.
  • Judge ranks first in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .214 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rizzo is 12th in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .263 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .250 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 13 while also maintaining a team-best .302 batting average.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Trout's home run total ranks fourth and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
  • Taylor Ward has collected 42 hits this season and has an OBP of .459. He's slugging .686 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Ward ranks 21st in home runs and 36th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .238 with 11 home runs.
  • Jared Walsh has 43 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Yankees and Angels Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Rays

W 7-2

Away

5/27/2022

Rays

W 2-0

Away

5/28/2022

Rays

L 3-1

Away

5/29/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

5/31/2022

Angels

W 9-1

Home

6/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/3/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/4/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-3

Home

5/27/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Home

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

June
2
2022

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
