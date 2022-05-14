How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday at Oakland Coliseum.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.247).

The Angels have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring five runs per game (164 total runs).

The Angels rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 23rd in the league with 116 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .268 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout has posted a team- leading batting average of .337, while leading the Angels in long balls with nine.

Among all hitters in the majors, Trout's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally puts him 26th.

Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .367.

Ohtani has six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .250.

Jared Walsh has driven in a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy is batting .214 this season with a team-high four home runs and 17 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 57th in homers and 47th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .291 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.

Neuse is currently 134th in home runs and 73rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .226/.300/.283.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in with 17 while batting .172 with three homers.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Home 5/8/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 5/9/2022 Rays W 11-3 Home 5/10/2022 Rays W 12-0 Home 5/11/2022 Rays L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/15/2022 Athletics - Away 5/16/2022 Rangers - Away 5/17/2022 Rangers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Away 5/10/2022 Tigers L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Away 5/11/2022 Tigers W 9-0 Away 5/12/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Angels - Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/15/2022 Angels - Home 5/16/2022 Twins - Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home

