How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday at Oakland Coliseum.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.247).
- The Angels have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring five runs per game (164 total runs).
- The Angels rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics rank 23rd in the league with 116 total runs scored this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .268 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout has posted a team- leading batting average of .337, while leading the Angels in long balls with nine.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Trout's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally puts him 26th.
- Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .367.
- Ohtani has six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .250.
- Jared Walsh has driven in a team-leading 23 runs batted in.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy is batting .214 this season with a team-high four home runs and 17 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 57th in homers and 47th in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .291 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
- Neuse is currently 134th in home runs and 73rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Tony Kemp has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .226/.300/.283.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in with 17 while batting .172 with three homers.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Home
5/8/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
5/9/2022
Rays
W 11-3
Home
5/10/2022
Rays
W 12-0
Home
5/11/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
L 6-0
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-1
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
W 9-0
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
W 5-3
Away
5/13/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
13
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)