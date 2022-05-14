How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday at Oakland Coliseum.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.247).
  • The Angels have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring five runs per game (164 total runs).
  • The Angels rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 23rd in the league with 116 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .268 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout has posted a team- leading batting average of .337, while leading the Angels in long balls with nine.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Trout's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally puts him 26th.
  • Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .367.
  • Ohtani has six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .250.
  • Jared Walsh has driven in a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy is batting .214 this season with a team-high four home runs and 17 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 57th in homers and 47th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .291 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
  • Neuse is currently 134th in home runs and 73rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Tony Kemp has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .226/.300/.283.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in with 17 while batting .172 with three homers.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Home

5/8/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

5/9/2022

Rays

W 11-3

Home

5/10/2022

Rays

W 12-0

Home

5/11/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

W 9-0

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Port Adelaide Power

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011944507h
College Track and Field

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 3

By Adam Childs46 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Louisville City
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at LA Galaxy II

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
imago1011944543h
College Track and Field

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 2

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1010696589h
NWSL

How to Watch OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy