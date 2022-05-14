How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Angels and Taylor Ward on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.199).
  • The Athletics are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (116 total).
  • The Athletics' .265 on-base percentage is the worst in the league.
  • The Angels rank sixth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Angels lead MLB with 166 runs scored this season.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy has posted a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 17 runs.
  • Murphy's home runs place him 57th in MLB, and he ranks 49th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse has a club-high .281 batting average.
  • Neuse is 139th in home runs and 84th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .220 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Elvis Andrus is hitting .212 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout is batting .323 this season with nine home runs, both best among Los Angeles hitters.
  • Trout's home run total puts him fifth in MLB, and he is 34th in RBI.
  • Ward is batting .361 with an OBP of .480 and a slugging percentage of .687 this season.
  • Ward is 14th in homers and 49th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Shohei Ohtani is slashing .242/.301/.424 this season for the Angels.
  • Jared Walsh leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 23 while batting .256 with six homers.

Athletics and Angels Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

W 9-0

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

5/9/2022

Rays

W 11-3

Home

5/10/2022

Rays

W 12-0

Home

5/11/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
