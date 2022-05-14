How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Angels and Taylor Ward on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.199).

The Athletics are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (116 total).

The Athletics' .265 on-base percentage is the worst in the league.

The Angels rank sixth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Angels lead MLB with 166 runs scored this season.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy has posted a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 17 runs.

Murphy's home runs place him 57th in MLB, and he ranks 49th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse has a club-high .281 batting average.

Neuse is 139th in home runs and 84th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tony Kemp is batting .220 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .212 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout is batting .323 this season with nine home runs, both best among Los Angeles hitters.

Trout's home run total puts him fifth in MLB, and he is 34th in RBI.

Ward is batting .361 with an OBP of .480 and a slugging percentage of .687 this season.

Ward is 14th in homers and 49th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani is slashing .242/.301/.424 this season for the Angels.

Jared Walsh leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 23 while batting .256 with six homers.

Athletics and Angels Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Tigers L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Away 5/11/2022 Tigers W 9-0 Away 5/12/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Angels L 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/15/2022 Angels - Home 5/16/2022 Twins - Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home 5/18/2022 Twins - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 5/9/2022 Rays W 11-3 Home 5/10/2022 Rays W 12-0 Home 5/11/2022 Rays L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/15/2022 Athletics - Away 5/16/2022 Rangers - Away 5/17/2022 Rangers - Away 5/18/2022 Rangers - Away

