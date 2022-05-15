How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will meet Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels are sixth in the league with a .245 batting average.
- The Angels are the highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (169 total).
- The Angels are seventh in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .199 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 120 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .268 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout paces the Angels with nine homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .320.
- Of all batters in the majors, Trout ranks fifth in homers and 34th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .361.
- Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 with seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Jared Walsh has a team-high 23 runs batted in.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 17.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 58th in homers and 49th in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .282 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Neuse ranks 139th in homers and 87th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .212/.289/.265 this season for the Athletics.
- Elvis Andrus has 21 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .287 this season.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Rays
W 11-3
Home
5/10/2022
Rays
W 12-0
Home
5/11/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Athletics
W 2-0
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/18/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/20/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-1
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
W 9-0
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
W 5-3
Away
5/13/2022
Angels
L 2-0
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
How To Watch
