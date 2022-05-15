How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) is greeted by catcher Austin Romine (19) and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will meet Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels are sixth in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Angels are the highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (169 total).
  • The Angels are seventh in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .199 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 120 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .268 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout paces the Angels with nine homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .320.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Trout ranks fifth in homers and 34th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .361.
  • Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 with seven doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
  • Jared Walsh has a team-high 23 runs batted in.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 17.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 58th in homers and 49th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .282 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Neuse ranks 139th in homers and 87th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .212/.289/.265 this season for the Athletics.
  • Elvis Andrus has 21 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .287 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Rays

W 11-3

Home

5/10/2022

Rays

W 12-0

Home

5/11/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/20/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

W 9-0

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

