How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Sheldon Neuse at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Angels score the most runs in baseball (178 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Angels rank sixth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .200.
  • The Athletics have scored 121 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .268 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Taylor Ward has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .384.
  • Trout has hit nine home runs while hitting .314. Both high-water marks on his team.
  • Trout is fifth in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Shohei Ohtani has driven in a team-high 24 runs batted in.
  • Anthony Rendon is batting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .197.
  • Murphy is 60th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Overall, Neuse is 144th in home runs and 95th in RBI this season.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .287 on the year.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Rays

W 12-0

Home

5/11/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

W 9-1

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/20/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/21/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

W 9-0

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
