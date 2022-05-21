How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sheldon Neuse (26) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels will look to Mike Trout for continued offensive production when they square off against Sheldon Neuse and the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels rank seventh in MLB with a .245 batting average.

The Angels have the No. 2 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (196 total runs).

The Angels rank seventh in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 132 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Trout paces the Angels with 11 long balls.

Trout's home runs rank him third in baseball, and he is 21st in RBI.

Taylor Ward is hitting .375 to lead the lineup.

Ward is 10th in homers and 21st in RBI so far this season.

Shohei Ohtani has a team-best 27 runs batted in.

Anthony Rendon has eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .237.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (20) this season while batting .189.

Murphy's home run total puts him 74th in the big leagues, and he ranks 45th in RBI.

Neuse's batting average of .272 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Neuse is currently 176th in homers and 117th in RBI in the major leagues.

Seth Brown is slashing .186/.256/.354 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp is batting .214 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .267 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Athletics W 9-1 Away 5/15/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Away 5/16/2022 Rangers L 7-4 Away 5/17/2022 Rangers L 10-5 Away 5/18/2022 Rangers L 6-5 Away 5/20/2022 Athletics - Home 5/21/2022 Athletics - Home 5/22/2022 Athletics - Home 5/24/2022 Rangers - Home 5/25/2022 Rangers - Home 5/26/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 5/15/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 5/16/2022 Twins L 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Twins W 5-2 Home 5/18/2022 Twins L 14-4 Home 5/20/2022 Angels - Away 5/21/2022 Angels - Away 5/22/2022 Angels - Away 5/23/2022 Mariners - Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away

Regional restrictions apply.