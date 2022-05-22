How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Frankie Montas will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics against Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.244).
- The Angels are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (198 total).
- The Angels are seventh in the league with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 136 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
- Trout ranks third in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Taylor Ward's .370 batting average paces his team.
- Ward ranks 10th in homers and 25th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-best 27 runs batted in.
- Anthony Rendon is hitting .244 with nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .191 this season with a team-high four home runs.
- Among all batters in MLB, Murphy ranks 76th in homers and 50th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 21.
- Brown ranks 76th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .262 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
- Tony Kemp is batting .213 with an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .265 this season.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
L 7-4
Away
5/17/2022
Rangers
L 10-5
Away
5/18/2022
Rangers
L 6-5
Away
5/20/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/21/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/22/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/26/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/27/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
W 5-2
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
L 14-4
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
