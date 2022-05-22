How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Sandoval will start for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .244 batting average is ninth-best in the league.
  • The Angels are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (203 total).
  • The Angels rank eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 139 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
  • Trout's home runs place him third in baseball, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has a club-high .370 batting average.
  • Ward is 11th in home runs in the majors and 25th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-high 27 runs batted in.
  • Anthony Rendon has nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .246.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .200 with 20 RBI.
  • Murphy is 79th in homers and 54th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 21.
  • Brown is 79th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 40th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse is batting .269 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Tony Kemp has 29 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .261 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

L 10-5

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

L 6-5

Away

5/20/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/21/2022

Athletics

W 5-3

Home

5/22/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/27/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

W 5-2

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

L 14-4

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
