Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels, who play on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are eighth in MLB with a .245 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 238 total runs this season.
  • The Angels have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper paces the Phillies with 32 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .303.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Harper's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally ranks him 14th.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Castellanos is 49th in homers in the majors and 31st in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has 12 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .222.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.292) and home runs (13) this season, while also chipping in with 28 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Trout's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally ranks 31st.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .333 with an OBP of .445 and a slugging percentage of .651 this season.
  • Ward ranks 21st in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Shohei Ohtani is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .234 average, 11 homers and 32 RBI.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .251 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

W 6-5

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Home

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 6-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18409624
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Rangers, Game Two

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3, left) and left fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrate following a 6-0 victory against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Rangers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

Pacific Office Automation 147 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18224207
USFL

How to Watch the Maulers vs. Generals

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Cornhole
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 American Cornhole League Pro Shootout #2

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
MV5BYmZmZjY3ZjktOGUxZC00NjU2LTk2MDktZjk3MzRlYWY5Nzg3XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTMwMjc3MDUw._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch The Villains of Valley View Series Premiere

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
USATSI_18345845
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy