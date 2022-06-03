May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and Mike Trout are the hottest hitters on the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels, who play on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Phillies are eighth in MLB with a .245 batting average.

The Phillies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.5 per game).

The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Angels have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 238 total runs this season.

The Angels have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper paces the Phillies with 32 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .303.

Including all batters in baseball, Harper's home runs place him 21st, and his RBI tally ranks him 14th.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Castellanos is 49th in homers in the majors and 31st in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .222.

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.292) and home runs (13) this season, while also chipping in with 28 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Trout's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally ranks 31st.

Taylor Ward is batting .333 with an OBP of .445 and a slugging percentage of .651 this season.

Ward ranks 21st in home runs and 39th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Shohei Ohtani is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .234 average, 11 homers and 32 RBI.

Jared Walsh is batting .251 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Mets L 8-2 Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants L 7-4 Home 6/1/2022 Giants W 6-5 Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away 6/8/2022 Brewers - Away 6/9/2022 Brewers - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Home 5/29/2022 Blue Jays L 11-10 Home 5/31/2022 Yankees L 9-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 6-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/3/2022 Phillies - Away 6/4/2022 Phillies - Away 6/5/2022 Phillies - Away 6/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/8/2022 Red Sox - Home

