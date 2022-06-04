How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .246 batting average is eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (240 total).
- The Phillies rank 17th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Angels have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 238 total runs this season.
- The Angels have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 36, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .308.
- Harper's home runs place him 13th in the majors, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
- Schwarber has put his power on display as he paces his team with 14 home runs.
- Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 38th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 13 while also maintaining a team-best .285 batting average.
- Trout is eighth in homers and 32nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Taylor Ward has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .443. He's slugging .644 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Ward ranks 23rd in home runs and 47th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .230 with 11 home runs.
- Jared Walsh has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .464 on the year.
Phillies and Angels Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
L 7-4
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
W 6-5
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
W 10-0
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/29/2022
Blue Jays
L 11-10
Home
5/31/2022
Yankees
L 9-1
Away
6/2/2022
Yankees
L 6-1
Away
6/2/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/3/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Away
6/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/8/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
