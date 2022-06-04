How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .246 batting average is eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (240 total).
  • The Phillies rank 17th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 238 total runs this season.
  • The Angels have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 36, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .308.
  • Harper's home runs place him 13th in the majors, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
  • Schwarber has put his power on display as he paces his team with 14 home runs.
  • Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 38th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 13 while also maintaining a team-best .285 batting average.
  • Trout is eighth in homers and 32nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Taylor Ward has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .443. He's slugging .644 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Ward ranks 23rd in home runs and 47th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .230 with 11 home runs.
  • Jared Walsh has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .464 on the year.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

W 6-5

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

W 10-0

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 6-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

