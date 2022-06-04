How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Phillies' .246 batting average is eighth-best in the league.

The Phillies are the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (240 total).

The Phillies rank 17th in the league with a .311 on-base percentage.

The Angels have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Angels are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 238 total runs this season.

The Angels have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 36, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .308.

Harper's home runs place him 13th in the majors, and he ranks 10th in RBI.

Schwarber has put his power on display as he paces his team with 14 home runs.

Schwarber is fourth in home runs and 38th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .223 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 13 while also maintaining a team-best .285 batting average.

Trout is eighth in homers and 32nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Taylor Ward has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .443. He's slugging .644 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Ward ranks 23rd in home runs and 47th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .230 with 11 home runs.

Jared Walsh has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .464 on the year.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants L 7-4 Home 6/1/2022 Giants W 6-5 Home 6/3/2022 Angels W 10-0 Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away 6/8/2022 Brewers - Away 6/9/2022 Brewers - Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Blue Jays L 11-10 Home 5/31/2022 Yankees L 9-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 6-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/3/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Away 6/4/2022 Phillies - Away 6/5/2022 Phillies - Away 6/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/8/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/9/2022 Red Sox - Home

