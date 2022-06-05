How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward and J.T. Realmuto will hit the field when the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (247 total).
  • The Phillies are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Angels rank 15th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Angels have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 240 (4.4 per game).
  • The Angels have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 36, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .304.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Harper ranks 13th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has put up a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 47th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .218.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in homers with 13 while also maintaining a team-best .278 batting average.
  • In all of the major leagues, Trout ranks 10th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
  • Ward is batting .333 with an OBP of .443 and a slugging percentage of .644 this season.
  • Ward is 24th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (32) this season. He has a .233 batting average and a .441 slugging percentage.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .257 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

W 6-5

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

W 10-0

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 6-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/10/2022

Mets

-

Home

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
