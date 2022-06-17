How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) reacts after a triple by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first of a five-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
  • The Angels rank 16th in runs scored with 273, 4.3 per game.
  • The Angels are 19th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Mariners have scored 253 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .319.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout has posted a team- leading batting average of .289, while leading the Angels in long balls with 16.
  • Trout's home runs rank him seventh in baseball, and he ranks 33rd in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has totaled 37 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 26th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .314 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.317) and runs batted in (41) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, France's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally ranks 12th.
  • Crawford has 63 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Crawford ranks 132nd among all batters in the majors in homers, and 220th in RBI.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.
  • Julio Rodriguez has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .422 on the year.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Mets

L 7-3

Home

6/11/2022

Mets

W 11-6

Home

6/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Red Sox

W 7-6

Home

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
