How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first of a five-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

The Angels rank 16th in runs scored with 273, 4.3 per game.

The Angels are 19th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Mariners have scored 253 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .319.

Angels Impact Players

Trout has posted a team- leading batting average of .289, while leading the Angels in long balls with 16.

Trout's home runs rank him seventh in baseball, and he ranks 33rd in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has totaled 37 runs batted in to pace his team.

Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 26th in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Taylor Ward is batting .314 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.317) and runs batted in (41) this season while also slugging 10 homers.

Among all hitters in MLB, France's home run total is 41st and his RBI tally ranks 12th.

Crawford has 63 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Crawford ranks 132nd among all batters in the majors in homers, and 220th in RBI.

Adam Frazier has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Julio Rodriguez has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .329. He's slugging .422 on the year.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Mets L 7-3 Home 6/11/2022 Mets W 11-6 Home 6/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners - Away 6/17/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Red Sox W 7-6 Home 6/12/2022 Red Sox L 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Twins L 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Twins W 5-0 Home 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels - Home 6/17/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away

