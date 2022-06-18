How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get the better of Michael Lorenzen, the Los Angeles Angels' named starter, on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
  • The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (254 total runs).
  • The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Angels rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Angels rank 14th in the league with 277 total runs scored this season.
  • The Angels have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 41, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.
  • Including all batters in the majors, France's home runs rank him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.
  • J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .296.
  • Crawford ranks 133rd in home runs and 199th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .229.
  • Eugenio Suarez has hit a team-best 12 home runs.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in home runs with 18, runs batted in with 38 and his batting average of .294 is also best on his team.
  • Trout's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is 25th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .255 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Ohtani ranks 17th in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is slashing .324/.427/.607 this season for the Angels.
  • Jared Walsh has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .452 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Red Sox

L 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Mets

W 11-6

Home

6/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18549160
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso12 minutes ago
UFC
MMA

Lux Fight League 23 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
USATSI_18228071
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 4: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card)

By Kristofer Habbas12 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_18542534
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Athletics

By Adam Childs42 minutes ago
wghc_about_web_1400x440
entertainment

How to Watch Watergate: High Crimes in the White House

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy