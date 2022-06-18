How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get the better of Michael Lorenzen, the Los Angeles Angels' named starter, on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring four runs per game (254 total runs).

The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Angels rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Angels rank 14th in the league with 277 total runs scored this season.

The Angels have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 41, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .317.

Including all batters in the majors, France's home runs rank him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 13th.

J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .296.

Crawford ranks 133rd in home runs and 199th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .229.

Eugenio Suarez has hit a team-best 12 home runs.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in home runs with 18, runs batted in with 38 and his batting average of .294 is also best on his team.

Trout's home run total places him second in the majors, and he is 25th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .255 with an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Ohtani ranks 17th in homers and 27th in RBI.

Taylor Ward is slashing .324/.427/.607 this season for the Angels.

Jared Walsh has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .452 on the year.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Red Sox L 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Twins L 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Twins W 5-0 Home 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Mets W 11-6 Home 6/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Royals - Home

