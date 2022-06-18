How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Chris Flexen, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a five-game series.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Angels have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (278 total runs).

The Angels rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 262 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels in home runs (18), runs batted in (38) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .289.

Trout is fourth in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ohtani has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while batting .255.

Including all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 20th in home runs and 27th in RBI.

Taylor Ward has seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .315.

Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France is batting .320 with 44 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

In all of MLB, France is 44th in homers and 11th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .380. He's slugging .427 on the year.

Crawford is currently 137th in home runs and 189th in RBI in the major leagues.

Adam Frazier is slashing .229/.297/.309 this season for the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 6/14/2022 Dodgers L 2-0 Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mariners L 8-1 Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/18/2022 Mariners - Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Royals - Home 6/22/2022 Royals - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/13/2022 Twins L 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Twins W 5-0 Home 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/18/2022 Angels - Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away

