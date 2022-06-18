How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Chris Flexen, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a five-game series.
Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Angels are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- The Angels have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (278 total runs).
- The Angels rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored 262 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads the Angels in home runs (18), runs batted in (38) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .289.
- Trout is fourth in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ohtani has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while batting .255.
- Including all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 20th in home runs and 27th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward has seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .315.
- Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France is batting .320 with 44 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
- In all of MLB, France is 44th in homers and 11th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .380. He's slugging .427 on the year.
- Crawford is currently 137th in home runs and 189th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Adam Frazier is slashing .229/.297/.309 this season for the Mariners.
- Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.
Angels and Mariners Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
6/14/2022
Dodgers
L 2-0
Away
6/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Away
6/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-1
Away
6/17/2022
Mariners
L 8-1
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/20/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Twins
L 3-2
Home
6/14/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Home
6/15/2022
Twins
L 5-0
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
How To Watch
June
18
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)