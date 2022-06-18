How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Chris Flexen, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a five-game series.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels are 21st in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Angels have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (278 total runs).
  • The Angels rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 262 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads the Angels in home runs (18), runs batted in (38) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .289.
  • Trout is fourth in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ohtani has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while batting .255.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 20th in home runs and 27th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .315.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France is batting .320 with 44 RBI, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, France is 44th in homers and 11th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .380. He's slugging .427 on the year.
  • Crawford is currently 137th in home runs and 189th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Adam Frazier is slashing .229/.297/.309 this season for the Mariners.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 64 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

6/14/2022

Dodgers

L 2-0

Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

L 8-1

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Twins

L 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/15/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
