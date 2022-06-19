How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a five-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 264, 3.9 per game.
  • The Mariners rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Angels' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Angels have scored 285 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with 44 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .318.
  • France's home runs place him 46th in MLB, and he is 13th in RBI.
  • Crawford is hitting .284 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 138th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.291), home runs (20) and runs batted in (41) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Trout is second in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .246 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
  • Ohtani ranks 21st among all batters in MLB in homers, and 28th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .297/.397/.557.
  • Jared Walsh has 60 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Home

6/16/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 4-2

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Away

6/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Away

6/17/2022

Mariners

L 8-1

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

