How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a five-game series.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 264, 3.9 per game.
- The Mariners rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Angels' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Angels have scored 285 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France paces the Mariners with 44 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .318.
- France's home runs place him 46th in MLB, and he is 13th in RBI.
- Crawford is hitting .284 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Crawford ranks 138th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the majors.
- Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.
- Adam Frazier is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.291), home runs (20) and runs batted in (41) this season.
- In all of baseball, Trout is second in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani is batting .246 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
- Ohtani ranks 21st among all batters in MLB in homers, and 28th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .297/.397/.557.
- Jared Walsh has 60 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .464 this season.
Mariners and Angels Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Twins
L 5-0
Home
6/16/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
6/17/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
L 4-2
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
L 3-0
Home
6/19/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Away
6/16/2022
Mariners
W 4-1
Away
6/17/2022
Mariners
L 8-1
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
6/18/2022
Mariners
W 3-0
Away
6/19/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/20/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/22/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/24/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/25/2022
Mariners
-
Home

