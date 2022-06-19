How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will play Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a five-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 264, 3.9 per game.

The Mariners rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Angels' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Angels have scored 285 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with 44 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .318.

France's home runs place him 46th in MLB, and he is 13th in RBI.

Crawford is hitting .284 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Crawford ranks 138th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.

Adam Frazier is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Angels Impact Players

Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.291), home runs (20) and runs batted in (41) this season.

In all of baseball, Trout is second in homers and 19th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .246 with an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Ohtani ranks 21st among all batters in MLB in homers, and 28th in RBI.

Taylor Ward has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .297/.397/.557.

Jared Walsh has 60 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .464 this season.

Mariners and Angels Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Twins L 5-0 Home 6/16/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 4-2 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels - Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Away 6/16/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Away 6/17/2022 Mariners L 8-1 Away 6/18/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 6/18/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Away 6/19/2022 Mariners - Away 6/20/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Royals - Home 6/22/2022 Royals - Home 6/24/2022 Mariners - Home 6/25/2022 Mariners - Home

