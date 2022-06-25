How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is unable to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Angels are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (307 total).

The Angels' .305 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 283 (4.0 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 21 home runs and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .284.

Trout ranks third in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 45 runs batted in.

Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 14th in RBI in the big leagues.

Taylor Ward has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .310.

Jared Walsh is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 10 homers.

Among all batters in the big leagues, France's home run total ranks 53rd and his RBI tally is 14th.

J.P. Crawford has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .359. He's slugging .407 on the year.

Crawford ranks 158th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 185th in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez is slashing .272/.332/.434 this season for the Mariners.

Winker is batting .217 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Mariners W 3-0 Away 6/19/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 6/20/2022 Royals L 6-2 Home 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners - Home 6/25/2022 Mariners - Home 6/26/2022 Mariners - Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home

