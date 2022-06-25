How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is unable to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels take the field against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Angels are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (307 total).
  • The Angels' .305 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 283 (4.0 per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads the Angels with 21 home runs and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .284.
  • Trout ranks third in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 45 runs batted in.
  • Ohtani is 17th in home runs and 14th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Taylor Ward has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .310.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .261 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, France's home run total ranks 53rd and his RBI tally is 14th.
  • J.P. Crawford has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .359. He's slugging .407 on the year.
  • Crawford ranks 158th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 185th in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez is slashing .272/.332/.434 this season for the Mariners.
  • Winker is batting .217 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Mariners

W 3-0

Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

L 12-11

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

