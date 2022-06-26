How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

The Angels have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (310 total runs).

The Angels are 22nd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored 287 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .289.

Including all hitters in MLB, Trout's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 18th.

Ohtani has been productive as he leads his team with 46 RBI.

Ohtani ranks 18th in homers and 15th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Taylor Ward is batting .309 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .257.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 10 homers.

France's home run total puts him 53rd in MLB, and he is 18th in RBI.

Rodriguez has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .441 on the year.

Rodriguez is currently 53rd in homers and 60th in RBI in the major leagues.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .271/.355/.398 this season for the Mariners.

Jesse Winker has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .343 on the year.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 6/20/2022 Royals L 6-2 Home 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners - Home 6/26/2022 Mariners - Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home

Regional restrictions apply.