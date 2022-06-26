How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Angels have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (310 total runs).
  • The Angels are 22nd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored 287 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .289.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Trout's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 18th.
  • Ohtani has been productive as he leads his team with 46 RBI.
  • Ohtani ranks 18th in homers and 15th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .309 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .257.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.316) and runs batted in (45) this season while also slugging 10 homers.
  • France's home run total puts him 53rd in MLB, and he is 18th in RBI.
  • Rodriguez has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .332. He's slugging .441 on the year.
  • Rodriguez is currently 53rd in homers and 60th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .271/.355/.398 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 56 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .343 on the year.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

L 12-11

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) breaks his bat on a popup against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) controls the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
USATSI_18591115
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
imago0025199445h
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy