How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani will take on the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford at Angel Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Angels are 20th in the majors with a .237 batting average.

The Angels are the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (313 total).

The Angels' .305 on-base percentage is 22nd in the league.

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 292 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .289.

In all of MLB, Trout is second in home runs and 18th in RBI.

Ohtani has been productive as he paces his team with 47 runs batted in.

Including all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 16th in homers and 14th in RBI.

Taylor Ward has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .306.

Jared Walsh is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Rodriguez's home run total places him 47th in the big leagues, and he ranks 58th in RBI.

Crawford has 68 hits and an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 163rd in homers and 189th in RBI.

Jesse Winker has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.351/.345.

Eugenio Suarez is slugging .440 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 37 runs.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Royals L 6-2 Home 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners L 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Mariners - Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home

