How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani will take on the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford at Angel Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Angels are 20th in the majors with a .237 batting average.
  • The Angels are the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (313 total).
  • The Angels' .305 on-base percentage is 22nd in the league.
  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Mariners rank 23rd in the league with 292 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 homers while racking up a team-leading batting average of .289.
  • In all of MLB, Trout is second in home runs and 18th in RBI.
  • Ohtani has been productive as he paces his team with 47 runs batted in.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Ohtani is 16th in homers and 14th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while batting .306.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.
  • Rodriguez's home run total places him 47th in the big leagues, and he ranks 58th in RBI.
  • Crawford has 68 hits and an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Crawford ranks 163rd in homers and 189th in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .230/.351/.345.
  • Eugenio Suarez is slugging .440 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 37 runs.

Angels and Mariners Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Home

6/21/2022

Royals

L 12-11

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

L 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Giants

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
USATSI_18597826
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
USATSI_18597283
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field: U.S. Outdoor Championships

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy