Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Jared Walsh head into the final of a three-game series against Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Rays Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .250 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
  • The Angels score the most runs in baseball (162 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Angels are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Rays' .240 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 133 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout has a team- leading batting average of .337, while pacing the Angels in long balls with nine.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Trout is seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .364.
  • Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
  • Walsh has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 23 runs batted in.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a .317 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Franco ranks 48th in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Margot leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in (20) this season. He's batting .337 while slugging .500.
  • Margot ranks 75th in homers and 17th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Yandy Diaz has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
  • Brandon Lowe is slugging .382 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 11 runs.

Angels and Rays Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Nationals

W 3-0

Home

5/7/2022

Nationals

L 7-3

Home

5/8/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

5/9/2022

Rays

W 11-3

Home

5/10/2022

Rays

W 12-0

Home

5/11/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/13/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

W 8-7

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

W 8-2

Away

5/8/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

5/9/2022

Angels

L 11-3

Away

5/10/2022

Angels

L 12-0

Away

5/11/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/13/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/14/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/16/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/17/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011846582h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
16401238593873
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Jose Miranda (64) celebrates with right fielder Max Kepler (26) their runs against the Oakland Athletics on a single in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) hits a two run single against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18236898
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Panthers Game 5

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18242574
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Twins

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
imago1011193757h
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia in College Softball

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy