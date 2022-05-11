Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Angels and Jared Walsh head into the final of a three-game series against Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.
Angels vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Angels vs. Rays Batting Stats
- The Angels' .250 batting average is fifth-best in the league.
- The Angels score the most runs in baseball (162 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Angels are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rays' .240 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 133 total runs this season.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout has a team- leading batting average of .337, while pacing the Angels in long balls with nine.
- Of all MLB hitters, Trout is seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .364.
- Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Walsh has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 23 runs batted in.
Rays Impact Players
- Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a .317 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Franco ranks 48th in homers and 50th in RBI.
- Margot leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in (20) this season. He's batting .337 while slugging .500.
- Margot ranks 75th in homers and 17th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Yandy Diaz has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
- Brandon Lowe is slugging .382 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 11 runs.
Angels and Rays Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Nationals
W 3-0
Home
5/7/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Home
5/8/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
5/9/2022
Rays
W 11-3
Home
5/10/2022
Rays
W 12-0
Home
5/11/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/13/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/6/2022
Mariners
W 8-7
Away
5/7/2022
Mariners
W 8-2
Away
5/8/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
5/9/2022
Angels
L 11-3
Away
5/10/2022
Angels
L 12-0
Away
5/11/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/13/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/14/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/16/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/17/2022
Tigers
-
Home
