May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Jared Walsh head into the final of a three-game series against Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. Rays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Angels vs. Rays Batting Stats

The Angels' .250 batting average is fifth-best in the league.

The Angels score the most runs in baseball (162 total, 5.1 per game).

The Angels are second in the league with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rays' .240 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Rays are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 133 total runs this season.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout has a team- leading batting average of .337, while pacing the Angels in long balls with nine.

Of all MLB hitters, Trout is seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .364.

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Walsh has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 23 runs batted in.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads Tampa Bay with a .317 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 15 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Franco ranks 48th in homers and 50th in RBI.

Margot leads Tampa Bay in runs batted in (20) this season. He's batting .337 while slugging .500.

Margot ranks 75th in homers and 17th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Yandy Diaz has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Brandon Lowe is slugging .382 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 11 runs.

Angels and Rays Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Nationals W 3-0 Home 5/7/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Home 5/8/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 5/9/2022 Rays W 11-3 Home 5/10/2022 Rays W 12-0 Home 5/11/2022 Rays - Home 5/13/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/15/2022 Athletics - Away 5/16/2022 Rangers - Away

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/6/2022 Mariners W 8-7 Away 5/7/2022 Mariners W 8-2 Away 5/8/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 5/9/2022 Angels L 11-3 Away 5/10/2022 Angels L 12-0 Away 5/11/2022 Angels - Away 5/13/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/14/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/15/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/16/2022 Tigers - Home 5/17/2022 Tigers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.